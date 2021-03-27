Tiger football ended it's season with a loss at home in Tiger Stadium at the hands of the Hatch Bears, 47-6. In the topsy-turvy pandemic season that gave football just four games, the March gridiron dates might have felt strange, but to the Tigers who had the chance to compete, they were welcome, if challenge filled. The 0-4 season was not what they would have chosen, but battling against some of the state's most elite teams and never wavering should what the future of Tiger football can look like going forward.
With a lineup that filled with youth, and a freshman quarterback, Kaidyn Lanham, who grew in skill, poise and field vision with every quarter of the four games played, the Tigers gave their fans plenty of excitement. Completing 4 of 9 passes in the season finale, Lanham hasn't thrown an interception and has a line of Tigers in front of him who never allowed a sack.
On the defensive side, it was the Tigers Brandon Hardowin and Joel Rivero who teamed up to drop the Hatch QB for an 8 yard loss. The team also combined for 50 tackles, with Rivero leading the way, having his hand in an even dozen of them. Brolyn Chavez and Cameron Zamora led the way in solo tackles, chalking up 6 each.
The most exciting moment, and there were more than a few, was when Tiger wide receiver and running back Josiah Tidwell returned a Hatch kickoff. Tidwell broke through several defenders, dodged a couple more and simply outran the last two, going 83 yards into the end zone for 6 Tiger points.
As the teams readied to kick off, the Tigers paid tribute to two graduating seniors, who played their final game wearing Tiger red, white and blue. Running back and Tiger Houdini, Cameron Zamora and the man in the middle, anchoring the Tiger Line on both sides of the ball, Juan Garcia were brought forward to hear the applause of grateful fans and the congratulations of teammates and coaching staff.
The team also announced and gave honors to retiring defensive coordinator, Chris Pape, who announced that this would be his final game coaching the Tigers football team (see separate article).
Be sure to check out the Sentinel on Friday for more game details, stats and pictures.
