Ten Tigers traveled to El Paso last week to take part in UTEP Football’s High School Camp at Sun Bowl Stadium, July 26. The participants were run through their paces and plays by UTEP Miners football team and coaching staff, running drills, individual performance evaluations and experiencing the full, Division I experience at the camp.
This should fit in well with the training and work they are now doing with Coach Barnes and his coaching staff. Coach Barnes, a recent UTEP Miners football athlete, who also worked with their coaching staff, post-graduation, and several of his assistants, Coaches Corner, Asiedu and Buckingham, all have recent Division I experience.
The Tigers closed out the summer session, working in the weight room, on the field and in the classroom, with a BBQ team meal, courtesy of Dusty Byers, and his famous Smokee’s BBQ.
The Tigers should have no problem staying hydrated, with cold water and other drinks. At the ready, courtesy of not one, but two mini fridges that were donated to them. Tiger Football received generous donations of these fridges from Yvonne Garcia Rios of Western Fix delivered, who delivered one to the team late last week. A day later, Sharon Luna and the crew at Farm Bureau presented one to the team as well.
Tiger Football sends their deeply felt thanks for these generous gifts, and the support of the team being offered by the whole community.
Our Tiger Football student athletes and coaching staff have been working overtime, with the start of the official practice season this week. The goal for a Tiger team to come onto the field conditioned, certain of their roles, determined to execute and ready to give their all, from the opening kickoff to the final horn, when the regular season begins, against Tularosa at Tiger Stadium, August 18.
