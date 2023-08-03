Football Camp

TIGER POWER - From weight room to classroom to out on the field, a tight group of hard core Tiger Football student athletes traveled to El Paso to work out with the UTEP Miners at the Sun Bowl Stadium. The Tigers who went for the July 27 camp shown here, from left to right: Nick West, Chris Baca-Flint, Ashton Garcia, Tristan Polanco, Kaidyn Lanham, Ruben Saenz, Branden Baca, Billy Baca, Evan Aguirre and Evan Byers.

Ten Tigers traveled to El Paso last week to take part in UTEP Football’s High School Camp at Sun Bowl Stadium, July 26. The participants were run through their paces and plays by UTEP Miners football team and coaching staff, running drills, individual performance evaluations and experiencing the full, Division I experience at the camp. 

This should fit in well with the training and work they are now doing with Coach Barnes and his coaching staff. Coach Barnes, a recent UTEP Miners football athlete, who also worked with their coaching staff, post-graduation, and several of his assistants, Coaches Corner, Asiedu and Buckingham, all have recent Division I experience.

