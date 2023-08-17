As with many other elite teams that benefit from advanced practice equipment, Tiger Football has something new they’re using on the field in practice. The team received a Jugs football machine, thanks to the generosity of JM Electric, James Montoya and family.
Jugs machines, essentially a passing and kicking machine, can be programmed to perform perfect spiral passes, as well as punts and kickoffs at precise distances and speeds to any spot on the field. They provide an indispensable and tireless service in running drills for receivers and punt or kickoff return teams. First introduced in the NFL in the late 1970s and becoming a standard piece of equipment throughout the league on the 1980s, they now are used in most college programs and many elite high school teams have them in their arsenal.
