From the most senior veterans of the varsity team right down to the newest seventh grade Tiger suiting up for the first time, on the middle school squad, Tiger Football is ready for action.
Working as one, student athletes and coaching staff, are unified in embracing a new culture and a new look, all brought to life with a new Tiger battle cry, “All In. We Win!”
The whole team, athletes and coaches have been putting in an unprecedented amount of work, strength and conditioning in the weight room, many starting there at 5:00 a.m., on the field even in these brutally hot days, and in the classroom, going over new offensive sets and defensive strategies step by step. The effort is there and from what we can see, our Tigers are embracing it all.
From bottom to top, the Tigers are building on a strong foundation, of accountability, responsibility and expectations, both team expectations and individual ones. In just one week’s time, it will all be put to its first test. The Tigers start their season of competition on Friday, August 18 in Tiger Stadium, where they will face the Tularosa Wildcats. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. The middle school Tigers start as home we well, with a Wednesday, August 23 game at 4:00, at home in Tiger Stadium.
