•Tiger Cross Country: Monday through Friday, 3:30 p.m. behind the JROTC Building, Hot Springs High. Interested students, grades 8-12 are urged to come, join the team.
•Tiger Soccer: Mondays through Friday, 3:45-5:30 p.m. HSHS Baseball Diamond. All boys and girls, grades 8-12, are all welcome on the team.
•Tiger Volleyball: Monday through Friday, 3:40-6:00 p.m. HSHS Main Gym, (the Den). Bring your running shoes.
•Tiger Football: Monday through Friday, 4-6:30 p.m. Football field at Tiger Stadium. Come to the Team’s locker room.
•Tiger Cheer Team: Monday through Friday, except game days, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Grades 8-12, HSHS Old Gym. See Coach for other times.
•TCMS Tiger Volleyball: Monday through Friday, 3:30-5:00 p.m. TCMS gym.
•TCMS Tiger Football: Monday through Friday, 3:30-5:00 p.m. TCMS Football Field.
