Tiger Cross Country sent six of its team to start their season to Cloudcroft on Friday. In all, there were 72 student athletes from eight other schools, along with Hot Springs High, running in the September 8 meet. By division, there were 29 girls and 43 boys competing, from Cobre, Carlsbad, Hagerman, Dexter, Alamogordo, Ruidoso and Cloudcroft along with our own Hot Springs High Tigers.
The meet has been the cross-country teams launching point every year since its formation in 2019. The meet is a great starting point for the Tigers, to see where runners are in their conditioning, running in the thin air at 9,000 feet. Of the Tiger boys running, Aiden Rees had the best showing, finishing fourteenth in the field of 43, with a time of 21:41.69 for the five-kilometer (3.1 Mile) course. Also running for the Tigers were Michael Apodaca and Ezra Talavera.
