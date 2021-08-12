One of the newest teams at Hot Springs High, the Tiger’s Cross-Country team has been in training since school opened, though some runners have been out there, working consistently whenever the weather permitted. Though still recruiting fleet-footed Tigers to join the team, athletes and their head coach, Cindy Haro, are determined to repeat last season’s success when both the boys’ and the girls’ squads qualified to compete at the March 26 State Championships.
These long-distance runners train every weekday after school, setting a course that takes them over three miles, often including loops through the T-or-C Municipal Golf Course. In hot weather or cold, they are out working it to prepare. In the regular season, teams run a 5-K course determined by the host school.
The Tigers first meet will be at Cloudcroft, a great high test for our Tigers. They have eight regular season meets on the calendar, leading up to District and followed by, if they are successful, a return trip to the State Championships in Albuquerque.
Cross-Country teams must have at least four runners in competition, though as with golf, individual entries are allowed. At competition, the top four times on a team are used to determine team scores. Currently the girls’ squad has enough runners to field a team, while the boys’ squad is still in the hunt for more. The sport is opened to both boys and girls, grades 8-12 who all can compete on the varsity Tiger’s cross-country team. The team is actively recruiting more Tigers who are up for the challenge. Any interested should meet with Coach at practice, right after school next to the JROTC building.
