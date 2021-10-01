The athletes of Tiger cross country continue to improve their running times, most recently, on September 24 at Organ Mountain High School’s Rob Winter XC Classic Invitational. The meet, the largest the Tigers have entered so far, had over 160 athletes from 21 schools running the 5-K, or about 3.1-mile-long course. Most of the teams came from 4-A, 5-A and 6-A New Mexico schools, including Centennial, Gadsden, Las Cruces and Alamogordo, along with several El Paso schools.
There were four Tigers competing, the lone Tiger boy, Dylan Simpson, and on the girl’s side, Hayli Bagwell, Alma Gutierrez and Sandra Rios. Bagwell finished with her best time so far this season, 23:55.18, with Gutierrez and Rios both turning in personal best times as well, as did Simpson on the boy’s side of the meet.
With two meets left before the District 3-3A meet, to be held at Cobre on October 29, the Tigers are feeling confident of sending several athletes, likely the entire girls’ team, to the State Championships Meet, to be held in Albuquerque, Saturday, November 6. As the only boy running for the Tiger’s, Simson’s road to qualify is the hardest. A team can qualify by placing in the top three in their districts, but a team must have at least four to be considered. The top three individual runners at district, who are not part of a qualifying team also are included among state qualifiers.
The Tigers are running Saturday, October 2 at Mayfield, with just one other meet, the Pre-State Meet two weeks later, at Albuquerque Academy on October 16 before District. The Pre-State Meet, held on the same course to be used at the State Championship Meet, allows runners to be acclimated to the course before state competition. This is done because some teams will have run the course during regular season meets, and this way, all runners have the chance to run the course at least one time before State.
