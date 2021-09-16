The Tiger’s cross-country team has been traveling across the state to run in meets, with an evolving cast of teammates able to attend. At the Cobre XC Invitational, held Saturday, September 11, four Tigers ran, and each achieved a personal best time running the 5-kilometer course, or about 3.1 miles. Only one Tiger boy ran, Dylan Simpson, pictured here, who has taken over three minutes off his previous best time. Of the Tiger girls running, Hayli Bagwell finished with a time of 25:43.0 with teammate Alma Gutierrez crossing the finish line just six seconds behind her at 25:49.0. Sandra Rios, pictured here and running her first meet of the year, coming off an injury. Coach Haro expects her time in the 5K run to improve rapidly. The team travels to the Ardon Gardner Meet in Belen on Saturday, September 18.

The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.