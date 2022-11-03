Tiger cross-country came home from the district meet on Saturday not only earning a spot competing in the state championships but with one of their number, Rodrigo Reyes taking the title of District Champion, having come in ahead of the field if 44 boys running at district. His 17:24.00 time for the 5-kilometer course also set a new Hot Springs High School record for long distance running.

The Tiger boys team qualified for state, beating out both Socorro and NMMI at the district meet, turning in a time just one second behind second place Cobre and 30 seconds behind the winning Ruidoso team. Scores are figured by taking the best four times on each team. The Tigers have qualified to compete in the state championships in every year since the team was formed in 2019.

