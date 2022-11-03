Tiger cross-country came home from the district meet on Saturday not only earning a spot competing in the state championships but with one of their number, Rodrigo Reyes taking the title of District Champion, having come in ahead of the field if 44 boys running at district. His 17:24.00 time for the 5-kilometer course also set a new Hot Springs High School record for long distance running.
The Tiger boys team qualified for state, beating out both Socorro and NMMI at the district meet, turning in a time just one second behind second place Cobre and 30 seconds behind the winning Ruidoso team. Scores are figured by taking the best four times on each team. The Tigers have qualified to compete in the state championships in every year since the team was formed in 2019.
The rest of the team finished the course in the front end of the pack, with Robert Walters finishing tenth, completing the course in 19:12.80. The rest of the team also had good times, with Shane Neeley running it in 19.22.00, Pedro Reyes finishing with a time of 19:49.00, Eddie Ocon put in a time of 21:05.00 and Baruc Palacios finished in 21:22.00. Of the boys’ team, Baruc Palacios, Eddie Ocon and Pedro Reyes also turned in personal best times for the season.
Both Rodrigo Reyes and Robert Walters were also named All-District at the end of the meet, bringing home those additional honors.
Hot Springs cross-country had only three girls running, who ran as individuals. At district the top three athletes running as individuals and not on a winning team qualify to run at state as individual competitors. Alma Gutierrez, coming in at 26:00.00, was 51 seconds away from qualifying. Of other Tiger girls, Maribel Gonzalez turned in a time of 26:20.00 and Ari Rubin crossed the finish line at 32.50.00.
At the district meet, their final for the season both Ari Rubin and Maribel Gonzalez turned in personal best times for the season, with Gonzalez topping her previous best by 29 seconds and Rubin by 23.
The district the Tigers compete in for cross country consists of Cobre, NMMI, Ruidoso, Socorro and Tucumcari along with Hot Springs.
The state championship meet will be held at Albuquerque Academy on Saturday, November 5, with the 3A boys teams running at 3:15 p.m.
