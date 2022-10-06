Those long-distance Tiger runners of the cross-country team have just two meets left before the District 3 meet held October 28, hosted this year by Cobre High School. As this issue of the Sentinel hits the streets on Friday, October 7, the team is headed to compete at Socorro. The final regular season meet for the Tigers will be October 15 when they travel to run the course at Albuquerque Academy, where the State Championship Meet held November 5.
The team competed Saturday morning meet hosted by Mayfield High in Las Cruces on October 1. For the second week in a row, the Tiger’s Rodrigo Reyes broke not only his own personal best, but also the all-time Hot Springs High, school record for the 5-K run. He set his time at 17:46.15. Coming in just behind, at 18:20.59 was Robert Walters, who also set his personal best at the meet. Rounding out for the Tiger boys were Shane Neeley, at 19:42.01 and Eddie Ocon and Baruc Palacios who each set their personal best at the meet, running in at 21:49.82 and 22:23.68 respectively.
