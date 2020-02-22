The Tiger Varsity Cheer Team came home Saturday, with the first place trophy from the first competition of their own season. Against bigger schools, and with 21 teams from 16 schools competing, the Tigers walked away with the top prize from the St. Pius X Showcase.
On the team's return from the competition Saturday evening, they were met with a crowd of fans and supporters at the Williamsburg exit from the interstate, and a police escort through town back to Hot Springs High.
At a spirit/cheer competition, teams have only two and a half minutes to perform their routine. Everything must be perfect. They only get one shot at it and the smallest mistake, mis-step, or even facial expression can cost the team points. Tiger fans at the last two home Tiger basketball games were treated to a portion of the Tiger cheer team's routine.
The event at St. Pius X, the Tiger's first outing this season, will be followed by two more before the team goes for the big prize at the State Spirit Championships March 27-28 in Dreamstyle Arena at UNM.
Watch for a full article on the event in next Friday's Sentinel, and a photo collection of the Tiger Cheer Team coming here soon.
