Tiger Cheer Team 1

The Tiger's Cheer Team made it's 2020-21 debut appearance in Tiger Stadium, at Tiger Football's home opener against Hope on Saturday. Though small in numbers they were loud, enthusiastic and full of energy. They are looking for recruits to join the ranks. When numbers are up enough to perform the stunts that earned them a second place finish at State, they have fired up crowds in Tiger events through the years.

