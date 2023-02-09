Tiger Cheer Team 2022-2023

Your 2022-2023 Tiger Cheer Team

TIGERS CHEER FOR TIGERS - The Tiger cheer team not only leads the cheer at the Tiger’s football, volleyball and basketball games, but also have their own competition season. The 2022-2023 Tiger cheer team took a minute between basketball games for a picture. Shown here, standing from left to right are: Coach Rebecca Beidler, Lezley Gomez, Kharma Smith, Megan Jensen, Ariana Rubin, Kadence Bailey and Coach Darleen Apodaca. Kneeling in front, from left to right are: Savannah Bailey, Adamina Kwiek, Elizabeth Bolke, Tempist Chavez-Higgins, Yamilet Mora and Marie Valdez. On the cheer team but unavailable for this photograph,  Audreanna Flores.

