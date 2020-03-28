They've worked almost daily since last summer, toward a goal that was to have been realized today in UNM's Dreamstyle Arena at the New Mexico Spirit State Championships. They led the cheer at every Tiger football home game, and traveled to road games, to make sure that when our Tigers went out on the field, another Tiger team would be there to support them. They were courtside at volleyball and basketball games through their seasons as well, leading the cheer, performing for the fans and showing support. At every turn, the Tiger cheer team was there.
All the while the Tiger cheer team was working to perfect their own competitive performance routine, relentlessly, tirelessly working toward excellence. They proved their championship level skills by capturing the first place trophy against bigger schools at the St. Pius X Showcase last month. Then, on the eve of their own big moment, their own chance to go for the gold, it all came to an end when all school sports and activities were cancelled for the remainder of the school year on Thursday, March 27, the day before the Championships were to begin.
Though denied the chance to compete for the title, our Tiger cheer team will always remain the champions in the hearts of every Tiger sports fan, for all they gave every other Tiger team, as well as the dedication, skill and courage with which they worked toward their own time to compete on the mats.
