In a low-key dinner, Tiger Cheer closed out the 2022-2023 school year with a meal, memories and with coaches calling each girl forward, a story for each, to be recognized for their contribution to the team and season. The team, which has the longest season of any Tiger sport, works from summer through the end of March, when the state championships for their own competitive season are held, in the Pit at University of New Mexico. The Tiger team wasn’t able to enter into competitions this year, working instead to develop a solid core and improve on skills that will be advanced in the coming season.
So, at their May 25 banquet dinner, they combined food, photographs and fun to bond more closely as a team, say farewell to a pair of seniors who graduated the week before, and lay plans for going forward and increasing their numbers in the 2023-2024 school year. This year, the team started with 22 athletes, but attrition whittled that number down to a core group of a dozen committed Tigers.
