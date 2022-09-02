The Tiger cheer team finally has a coach, in fact, not one coach but two. Darleen Apodaca, who was on the Tiger cheer team during her high school years and went to join the championship NMSU cheer team while in college has teamed up with Rebecca Beidler, HSHS Special Education and Resource Teacher to co-coach the Tigers Cheer Team.
With just a couple days to prepare and still trying to organize uniforms for the athletes, the Tiger cheer team was at Tiger Stadium for the football home opener. Though without uniforms and only a couple days of working together, they had cheers, the Tiger's mascots were there, and they had a banner for the team to burst through at the traditional spirit line in the minutes before the game started. We look forward to seeing our Tiger cheerleaders at Tiger sports events.
