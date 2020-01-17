The Tiger's boy's varsity took game one at the Hope Invitational Tournament, beating the Bloomfield Bobcats 48-42. In a tough contest that saw a the score tied at the half, 24-24. the Tigers battled back in the third quarter, outscoring their opponents 13-5 to take a solid lead into the final quarter.
The Hope invitational Tournament provides a final test for our Tiger teams before they start district competition at the end of the month. All the teams the Tigers face at the tournament are from 4A schools, and the competition is fierce.
Working hard to deny the Bloomfield the fast paced offense they are used to, Tiger team defense was solid in the second half. Scoring was led by Verrel Lukamn with 16 points and Coltin Whitehead with another 13. The team's "we over me" philosophy was on display, with every Tiger on the court working selflessly for the win.
Our Tiger boys emerged fro the opening round sitting on the right side of the bracket on Thursday, and will take on Taos late Friday afternoon in a contest between two two elite teams.
