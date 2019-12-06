The Tigers kicked off the Rio Grande Shootout today, completely dominating the Cloudcroft Bears in the first of nine games over three days of basketball. It was standing room only in the Den, the Hot Springs High gym, home of the Tigers, who treated the roaring fans to a 67-28 victory.
Many students from the three adjacent schools and other fans provided a tremendous atmosphere to start the second annual shootout. The Tigers didn't disappoint, with a flurry of two and three-pointers dropping in 25 points in the first quarter while a stifling defense allowed only a single Cloudcroft basket.
The shootout, which has six teams playing nine games over the three day run, continues with three games Friday and three on Saturday. Tomorrow the Tigers take to the court against the NMMI Colts at 6:30 p.m.
Watch here for more details and game pictures as the weekend action progresses.
