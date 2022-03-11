The task was daunting, and the odds were long when the Tigers stepped out on the court at Bosque Saturday in the State Championship playoffs. They traveled to Albuquerque for the March 5 game because they were the lower seed, number 10, to the Bosque Bobcats seventh seed.
Before a full gym at this elite school and with a handful of 50 to 100 Tiger fans at one end of the stands, across from their bench the Tiger’s Dominic Padila stood in the center court circle for the jump ball that would tip off the contest.
Though Padilla jumped higher than his opponent, it was Bosque that controlled the tip. Neither team scored on their first possession, but still, in the first minute, the Tigers saw their hosts knock down a tree pointer to get on the scoreboard first. The Tiger’s big man, Ethan Flores answered with a put back two from the paint.
In a see-saw battle though the first quarter, it was Bosque who dropped in a two, only to be answered when the Tigers acrobatic highflyer Randin Gossett mailed in a three-pointer from way out beyond the arc to knot up the score.
So it went, with both sides battling. At two and a half minutes left in the opening period the home team had opened up a 10-5 lead. Another two by Gossett got the Tigers closer and a pair dropped in from the line by Padilla, even closer. The Bobcats answered with another two, putting them up 12-11. Then, with under ten seconds on the clock and triple-teamed, Padilla put it up from the wing. It bounced off the rim. Flores, stretching and lifting off grabbed the rebound and put it back in with just three seconds showing, giving the Tigers a 13-12 lead at the then of one.
The second quarter opened, and the Tigers were still in control with Reyn Ariola shooting from three-point-land and nailing it, giving the Tigers a 16-12 lead, their biggest and last lead of the game.
Seconds later Bosque made a three, that the Tigers Colton Montoya answered with two from the wing, keeping the Tigers on top 18-15. Padilla followed up with a drive to the hoop and two more points to give the Tigers their biggest lead of the game, 20-15.
By halfway through the second quarter, the home team took the lead, though the Tigers got it back briefly. When the horn blew to signal the teams to head to the locker rooms at the half, the Tigers were in a 28-22 hole.
In the second half, the Tigers struck first, a minute or so in, but another Bosque three erased the progress. Through the third the Tigers were exchanging twos for Bosque threes, and seeing their opponent’s lead grow. By the time the fourth quarter started the Tiger deficit had nearly doubled, 32-43.
Though the Tigers outscored their hosts in the fourth, it was only by a point. Down by 15 points and less than four minutes left, another team might have folded. Another team might have quit. Not the Tigers. Regardless the margin and high steep the climb, the Tigers never quit. They wouldn’t know how.
As the final seconds ticked away, the end of the Tiger’s season was shown on the scoreboard. 55-45. They had worked hard, they competed as a family, as a band of brothers, and left everything they had out there on the court. But now, for the four seniors, the journey had come to an end, as it had for the rest of the team until next fall.
