With Tiger basketball season fast approaching, Alicia Degase, the school district's Athletic Director released the schedules today. Tiger boys, Tiger girls, and the TCMS, middle school Tiger teams all will begin competition soon. The HSHS Tiger Boys start their season on the road at East Mountain in a Saturday matinee, November 20. The day will see Varsity, JV and C-Team on the court with the C-Team starting out at 11:00 a.m., the JV to follow and Varsity taking the floor around 2:00 p.m.
The HSHS Tiger Girls open at home in the Den, taking on Cliff, in a Varsity only competition on Monday, November 22. Action starts at 5:00 p.m.
The TCMS teams, both Tiger Boys and Girls, will be hitting the pine wood on Tuesday, November 16 against Deming. The girls are at home and the boys are on the road. Seventh and Eighth Grade teams will be competing with the games beginning at 4:30 p.m. for the seventh grade teams and about 6:00 p.m. for the eighth grade teams.
Let's all get out and support our Tiger basketball teams as they open their seasons.
