Varsity and JV Tiger boys’ basketball jumped to the start its season Saturday, with an afternoon thriller at home in the Den, taking on the East Mountain Timberwolves. It was the Tigers dominating from the start, the varsity cruising to a 61-9 victory, while the JV win was just as lopsided at 55-7.

While the stats for the game are still being compiled as this issue of the Sentinel went to press, there were plenty of hoop heroics to go around, the Tigers controlling the court from beginning to end. At the half, it was Tigers up, 33-6. Through four quarters of action, every Tiger who hit the court scored for their team and every Tiger on the bench got minutes. Tiger Head Coach Derek Bean gave every Tiger time on the floor.

