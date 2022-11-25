Varsity and JV Tiger boys’ basketball jumped to the start its season Saturday, with an afternoon thriller at home in the Den, taking on the East Mountain Timberwolves. It was the Tigers dominating from the start, the varsity cruising to a 61-9 victory, while the JV win was just as lopsided at 55-7.
While the stats for the game are still being compiled as this issue of the Sentinel went to press, there were plenty of hoop heroics to go around, the Tigers controlling the court from beginning to end. At the half, it was Tigers up, 33-6. Through four quarters of action, every Tiger who hit the court scored for their team and every Tiger on the bench got minutes. Tiger Head Coach Derek Bean gave every Tiger time on the floor.
The Tigers gave their fans in the stands their money’s worth, scoring seemingly at will, all while stopping every attempt by the Timberwolves to get anything going, either at the rim or from distance.
Tiger center Jacob Felts put up a team high 13 points, repeatedly fed the ball by the Tigers other big man, Ethan Flores, who grabbed rebounds almost at will. Scoring was pretty balanced, with everyone getting the chance to score. On the Tiger’s first possession, guard Sammy Regalado took it to the hole, scoring the first two points, finishing with six. Running the point for much of the game, Reyn Ariola added eight points, including five of six from the line. Adrian “Chino” Gomez and Amarian Curry each put up seven points. Along with the rebounding, Ethan Flores, Tiger disruptor in the paint, notched five points, as did Moises Echavarria. From one end of the bench to the other, every Tiger contributed, scoring and in so many other ways.
Though the Tigers had occasional miscue and mistakes, they showed fans what Tiger basketball is all about selfless play. It was obvious it was a first outing for this team, which is a different pride of Tigers than took the court last season. They are still working some of the bugs out, both offense and defense, though you couldn’t really say they had any first game jitters or rust to shake off, as there didn’t seem to be any of that at all.
The Tiger JV team also controlled their game throughout. With the scoreboard at 21-5 at halftime they came out of the locker room with a vengeance in the third quarter, putting up 27 points and holding East Mountain’s JV scoreless in the quarter.
In all, four on the JV team were in double figures scoring. Top gun on the JV team was Ernie Spitzer with 14, with teammates Moises Echavarria and Jacob Padilla each with 11 and Tristan Polanco adding 10 points. Jacob Padilla was just off double digits with nine points.
Now the Tigers have a break, though practice will continue, you can count of that. Our next chance to see them compete will be three games in three days I the friendly confines of the Den in the Rio Grande Shootout, December 1-3
