Tiger Basketball Opening Its Season

With the last of the fall sports just concluded, basketball is gearing up with the courts in the gyms at both Hot Springs High and T-or-C Middle school filling up with Tiger hoopsters and the sound of basketballs and excitement. With the middle school teams already having had their first game both the TCMS Tiger boys and girls have strong contingents of athletes working under their coaches to learn and improve on skills and knowledge of the sport.
Our high school teams have season openers Saturday, November 19, with the Tiger girls traveling to East Mountain for a JV/Varsity double header, while the boys will welcome the East Mountain boys’ team into the Den for a home Saturday JV and varsity matchup. Both boys and girls start at noon with the JV games, with varsity following immediately after.
With scores in from the TCMS Tiger girls first game, in Deming on Monday, November 14, the seventh-grade team brought home a 35-13 win. Top gun in the game was Makenna Woods who scored a remarkable 23 points. Other hot hands belonged to Kylie Collins with eight points and Andrea LeClair who added in four more.
The eighth-grade team had a tougher road and had to take a 25-48 loss. It was the scoring tandem of Daizy Bachicha with 13 points and Taylor Littleton adding in ten more carrying the load on offense, with Kylie Turpen knocking one down as well. With a couple athletes still getting on board and several promising shooters rapidly developing, the coaches are anticipating a good season overall for both teams. Between the two teams, there are 25 athletes participating, with a couple more expected to join.
The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.