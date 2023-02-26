Both Tiger varsity basketball teams earned a place in the State Championship Playoffs. That's right, all our Tigers are going to the Big Dance! The Tiger girls will compete on Friday, and on Saturday, the Tiger boys will compete in their sixth straight state playoff series. The playoff brackets, released at 5 p.m. Sunday afternoon gave the lineups.
On Friday the Tiger girls, earning the 16th seed, will face number one seeded Robertson, in Las Vegas, NM on Robertson's court. Then on Saturday the Tiger boys, seeded at tenth place will face the number 7 seeded Santa Fe Indian School in Santa Fe.
