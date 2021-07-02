Tiger boys’ basketball has been busy this summer, not only working in the Den, but sending squads to Las Cruces to go up against the big dogs there in summer league competition.
Hot Springs Summer Slam, June 23 in the Den. Six teams in nine games. As is typical in summer tournament action, the games consist of two 18-minute halves, with the clock running continuously throughout. The action is fast, timeouts few and the level of excitement can be intense.
Sending teams were Cottonwood Prep, Deming, Laguna Acoma, Ruidoso and Tularosa to compete along with our Hot Springs Tigers. Each team was given three games over the day of action. The Tigers took on Laguna Acoma at 2:30 in the afternoon, the opening game of the Summer Slam, faced off with Cottonwood Prep halfway through, at nearly 6:00 p.m. and closed out the event in a 9 p.m. game against Deming. The Tigers on the court showed the skills, teamwork and attention to all the “little things,” that mark Tiger basketball and turned in a lopsided 42-17 win over Laguna Acoma.
When it comes to the work our Tiger teams do in off-season summer competition, tournaments, camps and intramural games, the goal is less to win than to build a team that will win in the regular season and advance in the postseason. It’s about assessment, conditioning, training, strengths and weaknesses and developing younger athletes. It’s more about learning the X’s and O’s than W’s and L’s.
Teams that take part often look very different from the ones who will walk out onto the court when the season starts. Family obligations, summer jobs and other factors all play into who exactly is out there for the summer work. This is true across all sports in the summer.
Though there are details to work out, Tiger boys’ basketball Head Coach Derek Bean said they plan to stage a Camp of Champs this year, after it being put on hold last summer due to the pandemic pause in just about everything.
