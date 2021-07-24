The State Championship winning Tiger Boys’ Basketball team will be presented with the rings marking the earning of their state championship title, at a July 31 ceremony. The presentation of the championship rings will follow after a special benefit dinner to be held at the Hot Springs High cafeteria starting at 5:00 p.m. At ten dollars a plate, all proceeds will go to help offset the cost of the rings. All those wishing to attend the dinner are urged to RSVP to Boys Basketball Head Coach Derek Bean as soon as possible.
Following the dinner, the team will hold their awards banquet in the HSHS gym, the Den, at 6:00 p.m., where team members will receive the rings and other awards will be presented. Both state and district championship t-shirts will also be available at this time. All Tiger basketball fans are urged to attend to celebrate our Tiger State Champions. You do not need to come to the dinner in order to attend to awards banquet, for which there is no charge.
