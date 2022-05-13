Tiger Basketball held its annual awards banquet where athletes were honored, coaches recognized and supporters throughout the schools and community were thanked.
Long time Tiger JV team coach Mike Potia’s retirement from coaching was announced. He was presented with a special “Easy Chair” trophy and a game basketball signed by the team. Coach Potia devoted ten years to the program and has been foundational in its continuity. He had an immeasurable impact on hundreds of kids coming through the program, who benefited from his knowledge, compassion and commitment to their growth and success as basketball players and as individuals.
Each team’s athletes were introduced to the banquet attendees, from the middle school’s seventh and eighth grade teams, through the C-Team, JV, before ending with the varsity, where awards were presented.
Three Tigers were given plaques for having been selected All-District and four graduating seniors were also singled out for special recognition. (see accompanying photos.)
Varsity letters, along with bars and basketball pins for additional years of service on varsity were awarded as athletes were called forward.
The four Tiger seniors were saved for last, because after all, farewells are difficult. Coach Bean had praise for each one of them, for their contributions and the special roles each one had played through their years on the team, which included two state championships. The seniors, Randin Gossett, Gavin McClintock, Colton Montoya and Dylan Simpson leave big shoes to fill, both on the court and in the leadership they provided.
Special awards were conferred on athletes as well. Newly inducted into the Century Point Club, for scoring at least 100 points were, Colton Montoya, Ethan Flores, Dominic Padilla and Randin Gossett. Gaining entry to the 250 Point Club were, Ethan Flores with 275 points, Gavin McClintock with 327, Dominic Padilla with 449 and Randin Gossett with 484 points.
Other awards included the Ironman Award trophy, earned by Gavin McClintock for taking the most charges taken in the season, with nine. Dominic Padilla received the Free Throw Shooting Champion trophy for making 66 of 79 from the line, or 84 percent. The Defensive Player of the Year trophy went to Victor Munoz for his 48 rebounds, one block, 22 steals and taking five charges. Dominic Padilla was named the Offensive Player of the Year, shooting 42 percent for the floor for 402 points, along with 59 assists.
Finally, the Tigers Most Valuable Player trophy was awarded to Randin Gossett for his 44 percent shooting average and 301 points from the floor, 166 rebounds, 13 blocks, 59 steals and 65 assists, along with some spectacular dunks.
Now the work begins to build on the successes of the team. They have a full summer league schedule and are already preparing to step out onto the court in November, when the next season starts, and defend the Den.
