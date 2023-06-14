Tiger baseball filled the Sidekixx Bowling Alley last week, when they held their end of season banquet to bestow honors, recognize some departing familiar faces and generally swap stories, relive memories and have some fun. 

Departing the ranks of Tiger baseball coaching is longtime assistant coach Manuel Baquera, who is stepping aside, though keeping open the possibility that he might return to Tiger sports in the future. The team presented him with a specially designed plaque, with their thanks for all he has done in practice and competition to build the team, most on the team had his guidance through their entire Tiger baseball career. He will certainly be missed in the dugout and on the diamond.

