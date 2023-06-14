Tiger baseball filled the Sidekixx Bowling Alley last week, when they held their end of season banquet to bestow honors, recognize some departing familiar faces and generally swap stories, relive memories and have some fun.
Departing the ranks of Tiger baseball coaching is longtime assistant coach Manuel Baquera, who is stepping aside, though keeping open the possibility that he might return to Tiger sports in the future. The team presented him with a specially designed plaque, with their thanks for all he has done in practice and competition to build the team, most on the team had his guidance through their entire Tiger baseball career. He will certainly be missed in the dugout and on the diamond.
Another farewell was of the more expected kind, with the team seeing six Tiger graduating seniors hang up bats and gloves. These six represent 23 years of dedication to Tiger baseball. Each senior received a specially designed plaque, in the shape of home plate, that recognized their service. The six, Matthew Aguirre, Zeke Baquera, JJ Garcia, Kameron Gonzales, Ty Hoskins and Logen Taylor have been on the diamonds together since joining the team in eighth grade. Each put in four years of service, with the 2020 season never happening during the pandemic and Logen Taylor missing a year due to injury. The Diamonds at Tiger Fields will certainly look different next spring when the first pitch is thrown.
There were numerous Tigers receiving All District honors, with three, Kameron Gonzales, JJ Garcia and Zeke Baquera being named All-District First Team. Also tapped for all district distinction were Kaidyn Lanham and Ty Hoskins earning All-District Second Team. Recognized with Honorable Mention in All-District voting were Branden Baca, Jacob Felts, Ashton Garcia, Hunter Montoya and Tristan Polanco.
Zeke Baquera and JJ Garcia had been selected by the New Mexico Baseball Coaches Association to compete in the Red and Green All-Star Series, which concluded last week.
Varsity letters and bars for additional years on the team were awarded, as were a few special awards, given to the managers, ball boys and others who were there, day in and day out keeping everything flowing smoothly, scoreboards correct, stats compiled and other duties. The team even gave a special gift to their coaches, Anthony Flores and Manual Baquera. Coach Ness Gonzales was unable to attend the banquet, being on duty elsewhere.
With awards given out, it was time to dig into the banquet food, pizza and wings, and then hit the bowling lanes where the Tigers showed their prowess at yet another sport.
For many additional pictures from the banquet, be sure to check out the Sentinel’s web page at gpkmedia.com.
The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.