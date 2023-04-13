Don’t look now, but Tiger baseball is blazing, rounding the bases and racking up the wins. As district action is in full swing, the Tigers are hitting their stride at the perfect time and sitting on a six-game winning streak, having swept all three district games against Socorro. Tuesday the Tigers welcomed the Socorro Warriors onto their Diamond at Tiger Fields, and roundly defeated them, 14-2, playing some of the best ball seen around here in quite a while.
In what might have been mistaken for a slow start, the Tigers scored twice in the first inning, while holding their guests scoreless. It ws four up and three down at the top of the inning, as Polanco walked one, who was then picked off trying to steal second, by a great JJ Garcia and Kaidyn Lanham play. Working the other way, second baseman Garcia scooped up a grounder and pitched it off to Zeke Baquera, one of several times in the game, for the Socorro out.
Tiger first baseman Zeke Baquera showed himself equally adept with the bat when it was the Tiger’s turn in the first. He tripled his first time up to bat. Following up was our Tiger ace catcher, Kameron Gonzales, who promptly hit a double, and got his first of two RBI’s, bringing Baquera in for the Tiger score. Next up, JJ Garcia hits a single that brought in Sammy Acosta, who was courtesy runner for Gonzales.
A quick second inning, with both teams scoreless was followed by a third inning landslide of scoring by the Tigers in the third, who piled up six runs, to put the scoreboard at 8-2.
In the fourth, the Tigers decided to put the Warriors out early, holding them scoreless while rounding the bases for six more runs. With a sixth inning of four up and three down, the mercy rule came in and after the top of the inning, that was all she wrote. Game Over. Tigers win 14-2.
In Tiger scoring, Sammy Acosta led the way. Sent in to run for our catcher Gonzales, he stole bases, picked up extra baes on Warrior errors and generally just would not stay put, rounding the bases and crossing home plate three times for the Tigers. Four more Tigers did the same, with Tiger third baseman Ashton Garcia, shortstop Kaidyn Lanham, center fielder Ty Hoskins and first baseman Zeke Baquera each adding in two more runs to the team. Not to be left out of the party, Tiger left fielder Jacob Felts, second baseman JJ Garcia and right fielder Hunter Montoya each rounded all four bags for a run. The team had a pair of triples hit, with both Ashton Garcia and Zeke Baquera sending it far enough out to make it around to bag number three. Kameron Gonzales hit the only legit double to run up to second base.
Our Tiger sneak thieves stole bases four times, though it sure looked like more.
The fielding was precise, smart and totally on target. It was rare for a Warrior to advance past second base, on the few hits they did get. The Tiger defense was a pleasure to watch. With smart play and only three errors, the Tigers let the occasional runner make first in favor of picking off the one trying to advance to second.
Tristan Polanco, who pitched a complete game, gave up just five hits, and walked just three more, in the five innings of the game before the mercy rule ended Socorro’s pain.
•When the JV took its turn, in a lower scoring affair, they still walked away with the win, taking the Socorro squad out, 12-9 in a game that wasn’t anywhere near as close as the final score makes it sound. After running up a 6-1 score going into the third, and 10-3 after the third was over, they gave up a few in the fourth. Not near enough to spare their opponents a loss, and at the end of four, and the score at 12-8, they only needed to hold serve at the top of the fifth, which they did, giving up just one more run before the game was timed out after five.
