Don’t look now, but Tiger baseball is blazing, rounding the bases and racking up the wins. As district action is in full swing, the Tigers are hitting their stride at the perfect time and sitting on a six-game winning streak, having swept all three district games against Socorro. Tuesday the Tigers welcomed the Socorro Warriors onto their Diamond at Tiger Fields, and roundly defeated them, 14-2, playing some of the best ball seen around here in quite a while.   

In what might have been mistaken for a slow start, the Tigers scored twice in the first inning, while holding their guests scoreless. It ws four up and three down at the top of the inning, as Polanco walked one, who was then picked off trying to steal second, by a great JJ Garcia and Kaidyn Lanham play. Working the other way, second baseman Garcia scooped up a grounder and pitched it off to Zeke Baquera, one of several times in the game, for the Socorro out.

