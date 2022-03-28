At last our road warrior “boys of summer,” have come home after starting their season with seven on the road. Tiger baseball had its varsity home opener Tuesday, March 22 on the Diamonds of Tiger Fields hosting 4A Chaparral to a varsity only game, unfortunately dropping this one, 12-2.
Kaidyn Lanham started on the mound for the Tigers, and though taking a little time to get his arm going, threw five strikeouts against the Lobos. His best inning was the fourth, where he retired the first two Lobos at bat throwing heat, before walking the third. That Lobos time on base didn’t last long.
While Lobo number four was at the plate, he made a bad decision, trying to steal second on a tight Tiger defense. Damion Rosas, the Tigers leftie catcher fired the ball to Kameron Gonzales, who was switching off from catcher duties to cover second made the play and that was that for the Chaparral’s time at bat.
Sadly, the Tiger’s bats weren’t connecting with enough regularity to chip away at the mounting Chaparral score. The visitors were held to four in the first and three in the second innings, but the Tigers just couldn’t put together a run to get themselves back in the game.
Just six Tiger hits were produced in the game, two each by Lanham and Tiger designated hitter Cody Escobar, with each earning an RBI in the game. Also connecting were Jacob Felts and the other Escobar brother, Domonique. Several Tigers got onto base off balls thrown, with Tiger first baseman and pitcher, Zeke Baquera turning his trip onto base into a run.
As the rain clouds moved in, Domonique Escobar switched from his usual position, holding down third base, to pitch the final inning and change remaining of the game.
The final inning showed some of the best Tiger defense, with long shot over second base being fielded by Tiger shortstop, JJ Garcia and another deep into right field easily snagged by Ty Hoskins. The final Lobo out came at Escobar’s arm, striking him out in three pitches.
The bottom of the sixth ended the game. As the raindrops fell and the temperature dropped, the Tigers fell, with both Jacob Felts and Domonique Escobar hitting singles but getting stranded.
•In some pre-game festivities, three honored guests were invited to throw out the first pitch, shown with the team after their efforts on the mound. Throwing first was Dr. Channell Segura, Superintendent of Schools for the district, and showing tennis to be her preferred sport. Next up was HSHS Principal, Leslie Clark who may have benefited from throwing out the first pitch for the Tiger softball home opening a couple weeks ago and managed to get the ball over the plate. Then, taking his turn on the mound was HSHS Dean of Students, Russell Woolf affectionately, by most, simply called Woolf. Well, after his first pitch, showing why basketball and football were his sport as a Tiger in uniform, he asked for a redo, and though a little wild, managed to get the ball to the catcher, though nearly hitting the photographer in the process. All was in good fun and the Tiger athletes, coaches as well as the Lobos and the fans in attendance enjoyed their efforts and their great sportsmanship and support of the Tigers.
