The Tigers hosted a Saturday matinee varsity doubleheader, taking on the Cobre, currently seeded sixth in the state. Despite a battle to the very end effort, the Tigers dropped two against this elite team, falling 13-2 in game one and 10-1 in game two.
Though the Tiger bats were held at bay by the Cobre pitching, two Tigers hit for doubles in the first game. Both the Tiger catcher, Kameron Gonzales and second baseman JJ Garcia, both seniors, hit for a couple bases in the game. It was first baseman Zeke Baquera and Ashton Garcia, sent in as courtesy runner for Gonzales, crossed home plate to give the Tigers their runs, both in the second inning.
It was Baquera also, leading the way with six put outs at first, several off assists from JJ Garcia, who repeatedly scooped up low hits and fired them to Baquera for outs. Gonzales had four putouts at the plate, keeping the Tigers in both games with his quick work.
Tiger sophomore Hunter Montoya pitched through most of four innings, earning a pair of strike outs, with JJ Garcia stepping in late in the fourth to close out the game, that ended at the bottom of the fifth.
The second game of the pair went the distance, with the Tigers falling behind 0-3 in the first inning. Then, the defense tightened up and held rock solid, giving up nothing, holding the Indians scoreless in the second, third, fourth and fifth innings.
The sole Tiger came from a thrilling steal by Zeke Baquera, who slide right under the Cobre catcher to reach home plate, off a hit from JJ Garcia.
It was Kameron Gonzales who led the way with six put outs guarding the plate, with Ty Hoskins, the Tigers senior center fielder catching four hits, some that he had to dive for, with Baquera on first also earning four. The Tiger outfield was working hard, with Jacob Felts picking off two in left, and Sammy Acosta one more in right. Pitching most of the game, Tristan Polanco caught a pair of infield pops to put away a couple Indian hitters.
Polanco pitched five innings with five strikeouts to his credit. JJ Garcia came in for an inning and Kaidyn Lanham closed it out.
The Tigers have one more regular season game, this one a rematch with the Indians at Cobre, which was ongoing as this issue is being put to bed Wednesday night, April 26.
The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.