The Tigers hosted a Saturday matinee varsity doubleheader, taking on the Cobre, currently seeded sixth in the state. Despite a battle to the very end effort, the Tigers dropped two against this elite team, falling 13-2 in game one and 10-1 in game two. 

Though the Tiger bats were held at bay by the Cobre pitching, two Tigers hit for doubles in the first game. Both the Tiger catcher, Kameron Gonzales and second baseman JJ Garcia, both seniors, hit for a couple bases in the game. It was first baseman Zeke Baquera and Ashton Garcia, sent in as courtesy runner for Gonzales, crossed home plate to give the Tigers their runs, both in the second inning.    

