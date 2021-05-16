The Tiger varsity baseball team opened up their new home, on the Diamonds at Tiger Fields with a decisive 13-6 victory over the visiting Lordsburg Mavericks. Tiger bats were singing throughout the win, with seven connecting for hits, and several more getting on base on walks, Lordsburg errors, or taking one for the team, hit by ball.
Though starting out slow, going into the second inning down 0-1, and giving up one more run at the top of the second, the Tigers quickly corrected this, and by the end of the second inning held a 4-2 lead. A Ty Hoskins home run brought cheers from the fans and from the dugout. It was followed up with Tiger's starting pitcher, Zeke Baquera taking the bat with the bases loaded and hitting a triple, driving in three more runs for his team.
Though the visiting Mavericks were able to tie things up in the third, the Tigers pulled ahead again in the fourth, closing out the stanza 8-4, and held the lead to the end. The final two innings were total closeouts, with Lordsburg going three up three down in both. Relief pitcher, Joel Trevizo threw three strikeouts in the sixth. He nearly repeated the performance in the seventh, final inning, taking down the first two Mavs at bat, with the third being thrown out at first, ending the contest without the Tigers needing to take the bat in the seventh.
All in all it was a great Tiger effort, with errors held to a small handful. They were able to exploit multiple Maverick errors and turn several into runs.
Next up for our Tiger "Boys of Summer," is a Tuesday, May 18 trip to Lordsburg to try and repeat the performance.
