Tiger baseball closed out its season on the road, in a varsity doubleheader with district rival Socorro. The Tigers dropped two both by the same 5-15 score against their hosts, a team headed for the state playoffs, where they were the eighth seed.
It was Zeke Baquera in his familiar role, starting on the mound and pitching a complete game in the first of the doubleheader. Through four innings pitching, he earned four strikeouts. It was Joel Trevizo, Randin Gossett, JJ Garcia and Kaidyn Lanham supplying the Tiger runs, with Garcia scoring a pair of them, and Jacob Felts and Garcia each earning an RBI.
Game two saw Joel Trevizo taking on the pitching duties through four innings and Hunter Montoya having a chance as relief late in the game. Trevizo also earned four strikeouts in his stint in game two. Scoring for the Tigers were Ashton Garcia, JJ Garcia, Kaidyn Lanham and Jacob Felts, who crossed over home plate twice for the Tigers.
Overall for the season, the 3-15 record was not what the Tigers hoped for going in, but for a team this young, promise was shown. The wins, two over Lordsburg, 13-6 and 13-9, and one over Socorro 11-8, show this team can win. With more than one game played this season with no fielding errors committed, they show the discipline it will take to rise up through the ranks in the coming season. Through the course of all their contests this shortened season, they showed they can hit with the best. Now it’s just a matter of putting it all together.
A very young team, playing in a pandemic decimated season, with the final two weeks in a season that was just five weeks long, all played a role in the record. Also impacting performance was the 100-degree plus, heat, which was much higher out there on the artificial turf, which will feel great when the team hits it again the first of March, when they are supposed to be competing.
This team reflected the youth movement currently sweeping all Tiger sports, with as many eighth-graders, two, who played varsity as they were graduating seniors. They, along with the five freshmen starters, this team’s ceiling is very high indeed heading into preparing and training for next season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.