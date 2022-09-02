Before the Lights in Tiger Stadium come up on Friday, there's another tradition embraced by our Tigers. On Thursday night, the Hot Springs High Tigers football team has a team meal, a long-standing tradition for the evening before each game in the season. It's a time for the team and Tiger family to come together, sharing thoughts and memories, laughing, talking and bonding.  Typically, each meal is different and has in the past ranged from “breakfast for dinner,” to a full steak dinner. Friday’s meal, before the Saturday home opener was a favorite of nearly everyone, tacos. Team moms, and a few dads, work together to provide the athletes, coaches and other Tiger family members with a feast to provide energy for the coming competition and is appreciated by all. 

The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.