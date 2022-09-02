Before the Lights in Tiger Stadium come up on Friday, there's another tradition embraced by our Tigers. On Thursday night, the Hot Springs High Tigers football team has a team meal, a long-standing tradition for the evening before each game in the season. It's a time for the team and Tiger family to come together, sharing thoughts and memories, laughing, talking and bonding. Typically, each meal is different and has in the past ranged from “breakfast for dinner,” to a full steak dinner. Friday’s meal, before the Saturday home opener was a favorite of nearly everyone, tacos. Team moms, and a few dads, work together to provide the athletes, coaches and other Tiger family members with a feast to provide energy for the coming competition and is appreciated by all.
Thursday Night Tradition Before Game Night
