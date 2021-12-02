The volleyball All-State Teams have been announced by the New Mexico High School Coaches Association and three Tigers were named. Those selected by volleyball coaches state-wide, are chosen for overall skills and their excellence in the specific position for which they are named. Earning state honors were Alison Wasilowski, defensive specialist, Logan Woods, middle blocker and Brooklynn Garcia, setter. 

The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.