The volleyball All-State Teams have been announced by the New Mexico High School Coaches Association and three Tigers were named. Those selected by volleyball coaches state-wide, are chosen for overall skills and their excellence in the specific position for which they are named. Earning state honors were Alison Wasilowski, defensive specialist, Logan Woods, middle blocker and Brooklynn Garcia, setter.
Three Volleyball Tigers Named All-State
Jim Shiley
Reporter
