In a very intense daylong volleyball marathon, the Tiger’s varsity volleyball team competed at the annual City of the Crosses Scrimmage, August 14 at Las Cruces High School. With eight schools sending teams, the Tigers faced off against five teams, competing in six 40-minute scrimmages, taking on Chaparral twice. For the Tigers it was a way to find weak elements of their game against some very big teams.
In addition to Chaparral, the Tigers faced Las Cruces High, Deming, Santa Teresa and Organ Mountain (formerly Onate) High Schools. In a day loaded with battling one 5A team after another the Tigers worked and competed well together.
In talking about the day working the nets, Tiger Volleyball Head Coach Robert Haro said that though the size and speed of the 5A teams was a little intimidating at first, it didn’t take long for the Tigers to size them up and compete strong. Always key, it was stressed, was communicating and spreading the ball around to keep the opposition’s defense from being able to anticipate where the attack would come from. “We need to take advantage when they come to double, or even triple team our attackers, and then keep them guessing.”
For the Tigers, taking on big schools that perennially end their teams to the state championship playoffs, was exactly the type pre-season “final exam” they needed. It’s in competing against the big dogs that a team gets to find out what they’re made of. As an example, the Las Cruces team’s shortest player was their setter, who stood 5’11.” To stand across the net from these elite teams and not flinch or falter, but rather to battle and bond as a team shows what Tigers are made of.
For a Tiger team that too many around the state pay too little attention, it’s this kind of grueling daylong grind that will serve them in the regular season, and we hope, beyond. Though many around the state see last year’s team earning their appearance into the final four at state as due to a pandemic depleted field, the Tigers are going into the season determined to prove all their detractors wrong. “It’s us against the world!” one Tiger was heard to shout.
The Tigers open their season at home in the Den on Tuesday, August 24 when they host Santa Teresa with the C-Teams starting off at 5:00 p.m., followed by the JV, and with the Varsity hitting the court at about 7:00.
