School opened this week on Monday for all students in the T-or-C Municipal School District. By now students, teachers and staff are settling into the familiar rhythms of the school day. Each of the five schools in the district, across four campuses, have their own unique character but are united in a common goal. That goal is to provide an excellent educational experience and to guide our youth to achieve all that they can be. 

The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.