I was 12 years old walking as the length of the pool with my teammates, screaming and cheering at the top of our lungs. A young boy under 8 years old was attempting to do the butterfly against the Deming Dolphins at the annual swim meet. One of the youngest on the team, Bowden White showed major potential as he flopped his arms forward behind his head, sometimes catching one arm, then the other, diving down each time to move forward as fast as he could. His small, sun-browned body sporting a blue speckled speedo raced through the water. With his head mostly submerged, he could barely hear the roar of teammates walking alongside him, cheering him on.
He may have been one of the slowest kids on the team, but only because he was so small. He found out he did quite well when he didn’t have to race against 12-year-olds. But it wasn’t just the size of his body that was appealing to the newly formed Sierra County Swim Team, it was the immense size of his heart.
Bowden was killed in a gun accident after the end of the season. It was a devastating blow to community, team, and especially his family. The tragic loss of one of our most beloved swimmers, whose parents helped to found the swim team, whose brother continued to swim on, and who’s teammates knew and loved him, would never be forgotten.
Bowden’s parents would present the Bowden White Award to a special swimmer who, like Bowden, personified the heart and soul of the team. Almost ten years after the incident, I took over as head coach of the T-or-C TigerSharks, and have continued to honor Bowden and his family, by selecting a swimmer each season to receive this award. Now called the TigerHeart Award, it is very prestigious, not just because a swimmer can be given it once in a lifetime, but also it symbolizes the epitome of what it means to be the true heart of our team.
I struggle with who deserves the award each year, not for lack of worthy candidates, but rather too many who deserve this special award. Limiting it to one per season, out of 50 plus kids makes the selection even more difficult. I again reached out to parents and swimmers, for their candidates, to see if they conformed with my own. This year, it rang true.
Past recipients. have been 17-year-old swimmers who dedicated their summers to the team, won State awards, excelling both in the pool and outside of it. Some recipients were 7 years old, with a lot of potential. Like Bowden, they drew the support, respect, and admiration of the entire team for their personality, skills, heart and dedication to the sport. This year, the award was split between two very admirable and deserving candidates.
Kahden Vienna, at 16, has been swimming on and off since he was seven. A decorated State Champion in multiple events he is a very enthusiastic and devoted swimmer. He was an assistant coach, lifeguard, and clearly defined team leader this season. He is courteous, hilarious, and will make anyone eat his bubbles in a race. I proudly announced that he received the TigerHeart award this season for his assistance, contribution, and complete likability to the team!
The second recipient was 10-year-old Alexandria “Ali-Cat” Coronado. Her first year on the team, she came in hard and strong. She had gold medals in her eyes, destroyed the competition wherever she went, and had a smile so bright it would melt Pluto. She wasn’t just fast, she was determined. If Coach asked her to swim a double free on a relay with the next age group up, she wouldn’t flinch. If a teammate asked her for help, she would gracefully assist. Her heart is pure sunshine and her aspirations pure gold. I could not be happier to present two well deserved recipients for the 2021 TigerHeart Award.
My dedication to the swim team over the past 20 years has been an emotional roller coaster at times, but I am proud to have such admirable swimmers on my team in this day and age as we did in the past. The spirit of Bowden lives on in us and them. Thank you all for your amazing support!
