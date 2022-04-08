Tiger tennis has been filling the courts with Tiger athletes competing with class and with grace and a fierce Tiger determination to improve their game and their skills, and to have fun doing it. Most recently, they traveled to Chaparral on Saturday, April 2 before hosting Silver High at the Tiger’s home courts, April 5.
Against the Lobos, the Tiger girls scored big, taking it all, 8-1. The first overall Tiger team victory, and just their second match. Leading things off, with a doubles match, Nevada Segura and Ali Wasilowski gave the Tigers win number one at Chaparral, 6-1 and 6-1.
In her varsity tennis debut match, Emma Fetty emerged victorious in a singles contest, 6-1 and 6-3. A great start for this Tiger, taking on a new sport. She was joined in victory with Nevada Segura winning her singles match as well, 6-0 and 6-0. This was her second win as a Tiger, having won a single’s match last week in the Tiger’s very first ever matches.
The remaining Tiger girls found themselves in the winning column due to the Chaparral team lacking enough players for the matches. Instead, the girls impressed the fans in attendance by putting on several exhibition matches.
The Tiger boys dropped a spirited and hotly contested competition to their hosts, 2-4 overall. In a hotly contested and very tight doubles match, Jonithan Flores and Cole Segura came away with the win, 6-4, 3-6 and then took the tiebreaker, 6-4. Cole Segura also won his singles match against the Lobos Bryan Rodriguez, 6-2 and 6-1. Ethan Fetty narrowly lost his singles match, 5-7 and 2-6.
•When the Tigers hosted Silver High at the Gene Speers Tennis Complex, the Tigers current home courts, they found themselves competing with a good-sized crowd of fans and supporters in attendance. Again, as at Chaparral it was the Tiger girls who came up big, winning overall, 7-2, with the boys, though playing very competitively, wearing a 2-7 loss.
One upside in tennis is that each competition is not a single match but a series of matches, both singles and doubles.
It was team captain Cole Segura with is racket swinging through both the two wins on the boys’ side. Doubles pairing, Segura and Jonithan Flores scored on a tough one, winning 6-4 and 6-2 against their Silver High opponents. Segura then went on to a decisive victory in his singles match, 6-0 and 6-0.
Other singles on the boys’ side didn’t fare as well, with Flores, Ethan Fetty and Sky Dalessi each wearing a loss in their matches. Fetty and Dalessi teamed up for a doubles match, dropping that one 6-0 and 6-1.
Tiger girls fared better, with Jessica Wells earning a win 6-0 and 6-0, Nevada Segura also scoring a win, 6-1 and 6-1, Vivi LaFont also earned a singles win, 6-1 and 6-0.
The girl’s doubles work mirrored their singles competition. Both Wasilowski and Dessa LaFont had to wear losses in their singles competitions. Hayli Bagwell was awarded a forfeit win in her singles match.
The teamwork of Segura and Ali Wasilowski put one in the win column, 6-2 and 6-3. They are proving to be a formidable pairing in doubles competition.
Then in a seeming endless doubles match, the duo of Emma Fetty and Jessica Wells won what was by far the longest battle of the day. With all four athletes battling exhaustion and heat as well as their opponents, Fetty and Wells finally took that one 6-3, 7-6 and 6-4.
in the girl’s doubles, Cayden Diamond and Hayli Bagwell were awarded the win by forfeit due to a lack of players on the Silver side. Both still took to the court and treated the fans to a bit of a show anyway.
