High winds, clouds, and colder than normal temperatures could not quell the excitement when Tiger Tennis, the most recent addition to the pantheon of Tiger sports, held its inaugural match Tuesday, March 29, on their home courts, the Gene Speer Tennis Complex. As if sensing the historical nature of the day, the winds died down, the sun came out and all was well as the Tiger tennis athletes made their debut. For their first ever outing, the Tigers drew district champion Santa Teresa Desert Warriors.
In tennis, for the uninitiated, both game rules and NMAA regulations can be confusing or complex. In a personal note here, this reporter will admit to entering the courts Tuesday with the skimpiest of understanding of the sport. Tennis Head Coach Buddy Harrelson and assistant coach, Matt Segura were both helpful and supportive. “So many of these Tigers are brand new to tennis,” they both told me, “that you and they can learn right along with each other.”
Sometimes competition is the best teacher, and despite most having just weeks of tennis experiences, and many having only days, the Tigers stepped out on the courts showing absolutely no fear. If these Tiger athletes were new to the game, it rarely showed. They competed with confidence, determination and heart.
After the match, when discussing it, one of their number said it best. Nevada Segura, who was instrumental in the creation of this team told us, “only two of the players on the team had had experience playing tennis before practice began just a couple of months ago.” Some, in fact, as they told it, had begun just days before the match. “All our Tigers fought hard against last year's district champion team and although they did not win, they were able to learn a lot and have fun.”
Across all four courts, matches were played, both singles and doubles. Nevada Segura beat a previous district champion in girl’s singles after enduring an incredible hard fought and close match, 7-6 6-4. Her brother, Cole Segura played against the district champion in boy’s singles and lost a close match in number one singles 6-4 and 7-6 and winning the second set.
Overall, this very young and very inexperienced team managed to win a few games and several sets, across the matches played Tuesday.
Tiger volleyball captain, Alison Wasilowski, who was named all-state in that sport, played both singles and doubles, teaming up with Nevada Segura, where they put up a spirited fight before dropping the match, 7-6 and 6-2.
Competing for the Tigers, across four courts and at least 13 matches were, Ethan Fetty, Jonithan Flores and Cole Segura on the boy’s side. Tiger girls competing were, Hayli Bagwell, Iris Castaneda, Ava Harrelson, Dessa LaFont, Vivi LaFont, Nevada Segura and Alison Wasilowski. This is a young team, and one with numbers. There are several more Tigers, both boys and girls who are part of the team who did not compete Tuesday, but who will be doing so going forward.
Next up, Chaparral on Saturday, where, as Nevada confidently states, “our tigers will be sure to make them remember our names!” After that, on Tuesday, April 5 they return to their home court to host Silver City High.
