Don’t look now, but the Tiger’s co-ed soccer team is taking a 2-1 winning record with them when they travel north this weekend to compete in the Oak Grove Classic, August 26-27. Their record for the season might have been 3-1, except for a match they were in last week being stopped due to lightning when they were up 3-0 and four minutes left in the first half, after which they would have been awarded the win.
In the Tiger’s first home game of the season, they hosted the 4A Silver High Colts boys. The Tigers being a co-ed team, they must compete against other co-ed teams or boy’s teams. With other co-ed teams being in short supply, many of the Tigers opponents are boys’ teams.
With the Tigers kicking off to start the game, they rapidly took it to the Colts, staying on offense on the Colts side of the field for the majority of the first half. About 10 minutes into the half, Tiger forward Jussy Muzamhindo drove in from the wing and took a feed from Martin Chairez and drove it in for the Tiger’s first of four goals.
Shortly before halftime it was Ethan Kalminson this time, sending a quick sharp pass to an open Rodrigo Reyes who took the shot from directly in front of the goal and in to put the Tigers up 2-0 going into the break.
Catching the Colts goalkeeper out of position and away from the goal, Kalminson again, this time from the right side just inside the field of play, sent the ball express to Guaderrama who again put it in for a goal.
With the score at 3-0 Tigers, there was a shift in momentum and the Colts were able to keep the ball in the Tigers side of the field and make several attempts, with a pair of them finding the net. This included a hard to stop free shot off a penalty. They brought the score to within one, 3-2 with about 12 minutes remaining in the game.
The final Tiger score came when, after the Colts successfully blocked a free penalty kick, which the Tigers picked up on the bounce, from close in and drove it right back into the net before the Colts could set their defense.
The Tiger’s defense held for the final few minutes and they finished the match, to the cheers of the Tiger fans, with a score of 4-3.
•Tigers V Questa
The Tigers traveled to Rio Rancho High School to take on another co-ed team, the Questa Wildcats, Thursday, August 18, 2022. About halfway between the two schools, Rio Rancho was chosen as a neutral site. There were storm clouds brewing and rain falling on 3 sides of the school and thoughts of previous weeks cancelled games due to weather were creeping into the thoughts of the athletes. But fortunatrely, the storm moved off. Questa took the opening kick-off, but the Tigers quickly gained possession and pressured the Wildcat defense. Only minutes into the game the Tigers made the most of a corner kick and Miguel Guaderrama sent the ball into the near post that Ethan Kalminson then got his head on and slipped it past the keeper to the far post. The Tigers kept the majority of possession in the Wildcats side of the field adding three more goals, two credited to Guaderrama, off crosses that hit defenders and went into goal. The other goal driven in by newcomer Jussy Muzamhindo.
Finally, Questa was able to get a long goal, just over Tiger keeper Joaquin Guaderrama’s hands. One more goal, a rocket into the upper left corner of the goal by Rodrigo Reyes ended the half, 5-1 Tigers.
The Wildcats were not ready to give up, stepping up their defense in the second half, holding the Tigers without a goal for 15 minutes. The Tigers pressure was finally too much. In the last 25 minutes of the game four Tigers, Ethan Kalminson, Miguel Guaderrama, Jussy Muzamhindo, and Rodrigo Reyes, each added a goal to finish the game with a 9-1 victory.
•Tigers V Rehoboth Christian Lynx
The Tigers traveled to Los Lunas to take on the Rehoboth Christian Lynx on Saturday August 20, 2022, again playing at a neutral site about halfway between the two schools. Though there was rain, and the trip to Los Lunas was wet, once at the pitch the rain stopped, but left for a very wet field. This made for difficult for footing and control. The game was an evenly matched one, with no team dominating.
The Tigers were finally able to get a good build up that had Miguel Guaderrama send a cross into the 18-yard box from the left side and onto the foot of Jussy Muzamhindo who put it in the net for the Tiger’s first score. However, a couple of minutes later the Lynx were able to even the score on a Tiger’s miscommunication. The game was back and forth before the Lynx again scored with Joaquin Guaderrama having trouble handling the very wet ball blocking the first shot but unable to hold the ball, a Lynx striker put the rebound into the net.
Unfazed the Tigers tied the score a short time later as Pedro Reyes took a free kick from approx. 35 yards that went through the Lynx keepers’ hands and into the net. A few minutes later on another free kick taken by Rodrigo Reyes the Lynx keeper let a ball slip through their hands and the Tigers had their third goal of the match. The Lynx tied it up again just before halftime.
After halftime the game was back and forth until late when Lynx broke the tie with a shot from the top of the box. The Tigers tried to get it back, narrowly missing a couple of shots. Conditions were difficult for both teams, with a lot of dropped balls by both team’s goal keepers. Athletes had a difficult time keeping their footing. The game ended 3-5 in favor of the Rehoboth Christian.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.