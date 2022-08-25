Don’t look now, but the Tiger’s co-ed soccer team is taking a 2-1 winning record with them when they travel north this weekend to compete in the Oak Grove Classic, August 26-27. Their record for the season might have been 3-1, except for a match they were in last week being stopped due to lightning when they were up 3-0 and four minutes left in the first half, after which they would have been awarded the win.

In the Tiger’s first home game of the season, they hosted the 4A Silver High Colts boys. The Tigers being a co-ed team, they must compete against other co-ed teams or boy’s teams. With other co-ed teams being in short supply, many of the Tigers opponents are boys’ teams.

