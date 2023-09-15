Raptor and Genetec are not names that most parents and families are familiar with, but they are part of the infrastructure that helps keep the children of our schools safe and secure every day.
Sitting at his desk, which is the hub for security for the T-or-C Municipal School District’s five schools across four campuses, Director of Safety and Security Alfredo Aguirre is able to see the feed from any of the nearly 150 cameras spread across the district. The big screen that hangs on the wall can display multiple cameras at once, with many more options available. Even when away from his office, at the District’s Date Street Central Services, Mr. Aguirre is still connected, able to tap into most of his resources remotely.
The cameras, which monitor each school, are part of a system the school purchased from Genetec Inc., one of the leading providers of security systems, appliances and software.
If there is an alert to be sounded, all can be done from one location, spreading the word out across all the schools, or any one specific school. Currently there are four Security/ISS Officers employed by the schools, along with Mr. Aguirre and our district School Resource Officer, Kaci Frazier, an officer with the T-or-C Police Department which the district has a contract with to provide this service to the schools. These are our front line of defense in a security emergency as well as trained hands to be at the forefront in any emergent situation impacting safety or security. They work under the direction of Mr. Aguirre, who has a long career in New Mexico law enforcement.
In addition, the schools have devices to monitor air quality in the bathrooms that can detect vaping, tobacco or cannabis use, as well as significantly high sound volume levels that could indicate a fight or other similar disturbance, all triggering a response from either a security officer or a school staff member.
The school has been using Raptor Technologies visitor management systems to keep track of visitors to the schools. Whether the visitor is a contractor doing work for the schools, a person making a delivery, a parent or family member of a student, or even a newspaper reporter on assignment, the process is the same. At each school there is a kiosk. A visitor steps to the kiosk, swipes their ID, typically a driver’s license into a card reader like what Is used at so many stores. The bar code on the back is read, the person identified. It asks if you are a visitor, contractor, family and so on, and your destination in the school. You let the computer take your picture and it prints out a paper sticker/ID badge. It will record the time of your arrival and when you leave, giving the school a record of who is on the premise at any given time. This could be an important, even life-saving tool in an emergency situation.
The kiosks work quickly, it documents everything, takes the picture, prints the badge, and it all typically takes less than a minute.
So, what are the various emergency situations that our safety and security team, along with the systems they use, prepared for?
The school has a in place a “Standard Response Protocol,” a five-level response plan with specific process guidelines for each. The five levels are, Hold, Secure, Lockdown, Evacuate and Shelter. Each has a specific response set to be followed. Threats triggering the response protocol can range from severe weather to active shooter. It can be set in motion by a stray dog that wanders into the building, to a chemical spill or a water main burst. Recently, when U.S. Border Patrol was searching for possible violators, it triggered a response. The full Standard Response Protocol is available attached to this article on the Sentinel’s web page at gpkmedia.com.
The goal is to have procedures, integrated software and appliances, and trained personnel in place so that if an emergent situation develops, it can be controlled and resolved with and the school be put back to normal, allowing the main function of our schools to continue, that of educating our children.
These are just some of the features the schools have in place to protect our children from emergency situations of all types, man-made and naturally occurring. There are other processes and capabilities in place that the district’s safety and security team do not wish, understandably, to have the details made too public.
Of course, the hope is always that the worst of these will never occur here. Some have asked, what if no emergency happens, what is it all for? If none occur, then isn’t it better, in the words of one officer, “to have done all we can to be ready for something that never occurs, than for something to happen and we wish we had?”
With all the devices, appliances and other systems in place, it is the human element, “boots on the ground,” if you will, that can make the most difference. Our security officers, walking the halls and grounds, eyes open and taking with students and staff alike, are the front line and the main line of making sure our students are safe from any threat, except of course, that big math test on Friday.
