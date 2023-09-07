The TCMS Tiger volleyball teams had a busy week. At home taking on longtime foe, Hatch Valley, Thursday, August 31, then traveling to Magdalena for a Saturday afternoon match.
Showing their prowess, whether at home or on the road, the Tiger’s eighth grade team took both matches 2-0, upping their season record to 9-1.
At home against Hatch, the Tiger’s eighth grade jumped out to the quick 7-0 lead in the first set, off the driving serves of Elsa Legarda, before finally giving up a point to Hatch.
Though their guests managed to put points on the board, even pulling within two, 11-9, the Tigers quickly pushed the score back to a more comfortable 15-9.
There were heavy contributions from MaKenna Woods, Kylie Collins, Regan Riggs, and Felina Woolf, with Andrea LeClair in the libero position, able to sub in and out at will and showing her force everywhere on the court.
And Katalina Quesada taking the serve at 15-10 Tigers she pushed the score to 19-10. From there it was all over for the Hatch team, with the Tigers taking set one 25-16.
The second set began, same as the first, with the Tigers running up a 7-0 score before giving up a point. Though Hatch managed to turn the point into three, when Kylie Collins took over serve, she drove the score to 11-3 with a powerful jump serve.
MaKenna Woods, repeatedly leaping high and driving spikes into the Bears, striking again and again against the Hatch squad on the other side of the net, kept adding to the total. Libero Andrea LeClair showed her athleticism, in scrambling saves, diving to the floor to keep the volley alive, and springing high to power drive the ball across the net. Spiking repeatedly from mid court #13 was obviously not an unlucky number for Regan Riggs, who kept adding points as well. In the end, the Tigers took the set and the match, 25-10.
The starting six for the seventh-grade team, Keristen Cheney, Makayla Rodriguez, Autumn Baquera, Kiera Monsibaiz, Kara Farner, and Danielle Fox, worked well together. The first set was razor close, trading leads and ties almost to the end. They took their last lead at 23-22 before finally dropping the set, 23-25.
Set two was even closer. With dozens of ties and lead changes, until they were sitting at 25-25 and we were going to extra points. Two points either way and one of these teams would win the set. The Tigers fell behind, 25-26 and then they dug deep, putting the next three points on the board to take the win in set two, 28-26.
In the third, tie-breaker set, they hit the wall and dropped it 7-15, taking a hard fought 2-1 loss for the match.
