Our younger Tiger volleyball teams, the seventh and eighth grade volleyball Tigers have been busy and are headed to Deming for a pair of Saturday matches, in a Round Robin Tourney, tomorrow, September 10. This will be their second tournament action, having started their season playing a pair in round robin at Hatch.
Tuesday, September 6 found our Tiger girls at home, hosting the Hatch Bears. The results were mixed. The seventh grade won their match of best of three, in two sets, 25-11 and 25-16. The eighth-grade team battled but lost in two sets, 12-25 and 16-25.
With first Andrea LeClair and then Jackie English serving, the seventh grade Tigers built a narrow 5-3 lead, but it was one they never lost and continued to add to. With Reece Diamond, Celia Gonzalez and Reagan Riggs working the front line, the visiting Hatch team wasn’t able to put together points to press our Tigers or threaten their lead.
With Riggs serving, the Tigers padded the lead to 10-4 before giving up a point. Front line heroics from Felina Woolf helped to push the score to 21-11, before the Tigers finished off the set.
The second set was a repeat of Tiger dominance, though falling behind early, 0-3, the Tigers kept pushing back in a seesaw battle, until after tying at 6 all, they took the lead with Woods serving, not giving up the serve until they were up 12-6 and then never gave it up.
The eighth grade Tigers had a tougher road. Early in the first set, they fell into a deep 0-7 hole before pushing back with both coordinated teamwork and some individual standout play the team battled back to 7-11 but couldn’t sustain the drive.
In the second set, starters, Taylor Littleton, Raegan Hearn, Makayla Flores, Addy Cash, Ivy Bobelu and Jewely Requejo on the floor, the Tigers found a bit better rhythm and staying within striking distance until late in the set.
With a tough road schedule for the week ahead, after the Saturday tourney in Deming the team is traveling to Silver City to take on the always tough La Plata team followed by Mesilla Valley two days later. Finally, Monday, September 19, the Tigers return to their home court to defend against Deming.
