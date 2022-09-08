Our younger Tiger volleyball teams, the seventh and eighth grade volleyball Tigers have been busy and are headed to Deming for a pair of Saturday matches, in a Round Robin Tourney, tomorrow, September 10. This will be their second tournament action, having started their season playing a pair in round robin at Hatch.

Tuesday, September 6 found our Tiger girls at home, hosting the Hatch Bears. The results were mixed. The seventh grade won their match of best of three, in two sets, 25-11 and 25-16. The eighth-grade team battled but lost in two sets, 12-25 and 16-25.

