The TCMS Tiger volleyball teams wrapped things up in the 2021 season end tournament, at Bayard, where both the eighth and seventh grade teams competed. The first half of the tournament was pool play, with teams from seven schools competing. Teams from Deming, Hatch, La Plata (Silver), Lordsburg, Mesilla Valley, T-or-C Middle School, along with Snell, who was hosting the tournament. The eighth-grade teams matches were held at Snell, while the seventh-grade teams were at Cobre High.
In pool play, each team had three matches to determine the seeding for the afternoon’s competition. The Tigers faced Snell in their first match, then Deming, finishing off pool play going against Lordsburg. Pool play matches are 20 minutes long with no time outs. Substitutions can be made, but the clock never stops. Matches are won by a single point rather than two points as in regulation matches.
Though both our teams ultimately lost, they competed hard. The eighth-grade team fell 20-33 against Snell, 29-33 to Deming and in the final match had to wear a 27-32 loss to Lordsburg.
The Tigers were sixth seed in the afternoon’s tournament play, competing against number five Lordsburg. Tournament matches were played under regulation rules, best of three sets to win, played to 25 points and must be won by at least two points. A tiebreaker third set, if needed is played to 15.
Against Lordsburg the Tigers held the lead briefly, early in the first set, though ultimately dropping it 19-25. The second set saw our Tigers playing from behind throughout, falling 12-25.
Competing on the eighth-grade team were Grace Apodaca, Janean Bailey, Jayden Baker, Davie Cambroto, Zakaila Carrera, Cayden Diamond, Sophia Garcia, Elaina Mays and Kylie Mitchell. Apologies to the seventh-grade team. By the way matches were scheduled, it was not possible to attend both team’s matches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.