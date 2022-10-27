Monday the middle school cafeteria was transformed into a banquet hall for the TCMS Tiger volleyball teams season end awards banquet. After the feast, catered by Tony’s Restaurant, athletes from each team, called up individually by their coaches who talked about their strengths on their team. Some were admittedly lighthearted.
Coach Rebecca Baquera stated with her eighth-grade team. A record 21 girls played on the on the team, called up in order of their jersey numbers.
Yasmin Reyes was awarded for putting forth the best effort. Emily Fulfer earned the over the net and in-bounds award. Alyssa Garza was the most determined server. Jewelysa Requejo was the team’s serving ace champ. Ivy Bobelu was the team’s most consistent player. The team’s quiet but deadly player was Julieta Martinez. Most determined was Taylor Littleton. Trinity Montoya earned outstanding server distinction. Most improved through the season was Aurora Young. Achieving the hustle award was Makalya Flores. Raegan Hearn was deemed the athlete with the hardest serve. First year player with the most potential was Pazlee Hanson. Cassie Baquera had the most improved serve. Addy Castillo earned the title of most improved middle hitter, while Mary Ramirez was the most determined server. The small but mighty award went to none other than Yeslin Reyes, with Alexza O’Brien was the most determined setter. Qytana Garcia also earned accolades as a first-year player with most potential. Tessa MacKenzie and Samantha Roberts both were named as the spirit of the team, with the most team spirit.
Then coach for the seventh-grade team called her athletes up. Best setter for the team was Andrea LeClair while the team’s best passer was McKenna Woods. Jackie English was the team’s top left hitter and Ari Monsibaiz earned best all-round player award. First year player with potential was Brooklyn Jenson. Reece Diamond earned distinction s the most improved passer on the team, with Kylie Collins tagged for the most team spirit. The team’s best middle hitter was Felina Woolf with Elsa Legarda earning most improved setter. Celia Gonzalez had the best attitude on the team, with Reagan Riggs having the best serve. Kyiah West had most improved setter skills and, Katalina Quesada was the team’s most improved left hitter. Earning the title of best manager ever was Taylor Sweeney.
As the middle school season ended, Coach Baquera was called up to the high school, where she took on coaching responsibilities for the C-Team, with five of the eighth grade athletes also called to join the C-Team and JV.
