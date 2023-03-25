It was a two-team duel in Tiger Stadium when the Deming Wildcats and the T-or-C Middle School Tigers met for a track meet. The contest pitted two teams of big cats against one another, Tuesday, March 21. Though the bigger cat, in numbers were the visiting Wildcats, with nearly double the number of athletes competing, the Tigers more than held their own dominating in most events they were entered in.
In the end, the Tiger boys squad marched out of the stadium with the first-place trophy, having amassed 110 points in the events, against the Deming squads 102 points.
The boy’s squad entered ten events, taking the gold in five and silver in nine of them. Tiger throwers split the prizes, with Dominic Terrazas wearing the goild medal in Discus and James Oros in shot put, signaling a friendly rivalry that might be repeated for years to come. Zaiden Baker took the gold in high jump, with Westin Kessinger taking first place in the 300-meter hurdles. Long distance running Tiger Michael Apodaca grabbed the gold in the 1600-meter run.
While the Deming girls squad took first place girls, the Tiger girl’s squad consisted of just one dedicated Tiger athlete, Kyiah West, who was entered in two events, earning points in both, including the gold in discus throw. She finished with eight points, going up against the 9-girl Deming team’s 88 points.
Zaiden Baker and Shaydence Kunewa shared Tiger Top Point honors on the boy’s side, each earning 19 points in their events. For a full breakdown of Tigers earning points, see the accompanying table from the meet.
One thing to note in how points are awarded, with seven points given to the first-place gold medal winner in each event, then five for second place and on down to one point for sixth place, in each event.
In the boy’s high jump, though both Zaiden Baker and Westin Kessinger had identical four foot six inch jumps as their highest, Zaiden got first place gold because of the tie-break criteria which factors in number of attempts at the winning height, and if needed, on the preceding height, in this case, 4 foot four inches. Each jumper gets three attempts to clear a height.
The Tiger team is small but mighty. The Tuesday meet at Tiger Stadium was the first of the season. They travel to Bayard, where Snell Middle School is hosting a meet on Tuesday, March 30.
The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.