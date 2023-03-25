It was a two-team duel in Tiger Stadium when the Deming Wildcats and the T-or-C Middle School Tigers met for a track meet. The contest pitted two teams of big cats against one another, Tuesday, March 21. Though the bigger cat, in numbers were the visiting Wildcats, with nearly double the number of athletes competing, the Tigers more than held their own dominating in most events they were entered in.

In the end, the Tiger boys squad marched out of the stadium with the first-place trophy, having amassed 110 points in the events, against the Deming squads 102 points.

