The TCMS Tiger track team headed over to Bayard for the Snell invitational Track meet on March 29 and came home carrying medals. With just nine athletes competing, eight boys and one girl, and all in just the seventh-grade division, the middle school Tigers continue to perform at a high level. In all, Tigers returned with ten medals, bronze, silver or gold, having competed in 13 events. The boys were in 10 events, and the solitary Tiger girl on the team, Kyiah West, competed in three, bringing home a gold medal in her signature event, the discus throw.
The Tiger boys squad saw the friendly rival teammates, Shaydence Kunewa and Zaiden Baker share a first place in the long jump, each with a personal best jump of 14 feet, 3 inches. The boy’s 800-meter sprint medley relay squad is pushing to duplicate the older Tigers boys and girl’s squads in the same event. The relay team of Westen Kessinger, Shaydence Kunewa, Zaiden Baker and Bodee Rainer came home with a silver medal in the event. For a complete listing of Tigers earning points at the Snell invitational, see the accompanying table.
