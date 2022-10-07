It was the middle school football Tigers turn to compete on the field at Tiger Stadium when they welcomed La Plata, out of Silver City to a Saturday morning contest, on October 1.
Winning the coin toss, the Tigers elected to defer to the second half, and kicked off to the Broncos.
From the start, the visitors were showing the benefit of larger size and superior numbers, taking the kick and getting dangerously close to scoring, but a penalty, the first of many flags thrown against the La Plate team, brought the ball back to midfield. One penalty early in the first quarter brought a scoring run back out, taking points off the board.
The Tiger defense held strong through the first quarter, refusing to give up any point. A hard-hitting duo of Evan Byers and Lucas Basile brought stopped La Plata running backs cold and harassed the quarterback, dropping him for a loss on several plays. A bulldozer named William Duncan also stopped the Bronco running game cold. Others coming up big for the Tigers on defense were Nehemaih Smith, Mario Villegas and Jordan Bartoo.
Dubbed the Killer B’s, and a force on offense and defense, were quarterback Billy Baca, running back and wide receiver Zaden Baker and Daizy Bachicha, receiving punts, covering the Broncos passing game and generally preventing big yard plays.
It’s on offense though, that the Killer B’s sting is really. Baca has a strong and accurate throwing arm and is also willing and able to keep the ball himself and run for significant yards. Baker is speedy and slippery with the ball, and plows through defenders who look twice his size. While Bachicha will leap to snag the pass and then take off to add yards, about 30 on one play.
It wasn’t until early in the second that the visitors scored a touchdown, converting for two extra points and going up 8-0 over the Tigers. Later in the second, with three minutes and change left, La Plata scored again. Drawing a flag before they could attempt the extra point, they were pushed back to the 13-yard line, where they again lined up to go for two. Before the snap though, they were penalized one more time. This time it was the coach, yelling from the sidelines. We’re not sure what all was said, but it was enough that when they finally went for the points after, it was from a bit more than 30 yards out.
Penalties didn’t change the outcome. At the half, the score stood at 22-0 against the Tigers. After the half, Tiger errors started to build up. An interception early the third, one of several, resulted in a La Plata touchdown.
Finally, a Tiger drive, mixing an air assault with the running game got the Tigers to midfield. There, Baca called his own number and carried the ball the distance for six points. On the points after Baca again kept the ball, this time scrambling up the other side and into the end zone for two points, putting the Tigers on the board, 8-30. Even with some impressive catch and carries by Smith and Bodee Rainer in the fourth quarter, the Tigers couldn’t get anything going.
Despite a great team effort, size and numbers and being a little out of sync led to the final score, a 46-8 Tiger loss.
