TCMS Tiger Football Team

TCMS TIGER FOOTBALL - This year the T-or-C Middle School football team is a combined seventh and eighth grade team. Eighth graders on the team this year are: Abel Arroyos, Cory Lee, Julian Navarro, Tristan Polanco, Ruben Saenz, Nathan Smith, Ernie Spitzer, Izaak Tate and Nicolas West. The seventh graders on the team are: Evan Aguirre, Billy Baca, Christopher Baca-Flint, Daizy Bachicha, Lucas Basile, Devon Borunda, Evan Byers, William Duncan, Andre Gomez, Max Legarda, Alex Martinez, Nehemiah Olivas, Russell Silva, Nehemiah Smith, Laban Spoon and Damion Webb. 

Your TCMS Tigers' Football Team just wrapped up their season. The mixed seventh and eighth grade team will send its older athletes to join the Hot Springs High Tiger Team, while the seventh grade athletes will move up to be the veterans of next year's TCMS Tigers.

